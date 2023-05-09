Acciona Energia and The Blue Circle enter long-term PPA in Thailand. Credit: ACCIONA.

Acciona Energía and its partner The Blue Circle have signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for five wind farms with a total capacity of 436MW in Thailand.

The projects were allocated via a tender by the office of energy regulatory commission (ERC) and will be developed in stages.

Construction on the first wind farm is expected to begin in 2024. All five projects will be completed by 2030.

The energy generated from the five wind farms will be directly purchased by the electricity generating authority of Thailand (EGAT), a state-owned enterprise under the ministry of energy, for a 25-year period.

This PPA is part of Thailand’s plan to add 30% of renewable energy to its energy mix by 2037.

Four of the wind farms will be located in the northeast provinces of Ubon Ratchatani and Amnat Charoen. The fifth will be built in Chaiyaphum.

The five wind farms will generate 1,141GWh of clean energy annually while removing 645,000t of CO₂ emissions from the atmosphere – equivalent to taking 250,000 cars off the streets or planting 19 million trees.

In September 2022 Acciona Energia, a subsidiary of Acciona, agreed to acquire an almost-50% stake in The Blue Circle.

The deal included a $34m investment and a commitment of $113.5m to support those capital expenditure projects that have ready-to-build status.

The Blue Circle has 84MW of installed capacity in Vietnam and a 3.8GW pipeline in development across Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.