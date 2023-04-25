The two projects will be equipped with 158 turbines. Credit: Thomas Reaubourg on Unsplash.

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have reached loan agreements for the development of two utility-scale wind power plants in Uzbekistan.

The companies signed $174m worth of loan agreements for developing the Bash and Dzhankeldy wind power plants in the Bukhara region.

The Bash project has been allocated $40.5m and the Dzhankeldy project $46.5m, funded through ADB’s ordinary capital resources.

Loans of $40.5m and $46.5m for the Bash and Dzhankeldy projects are also being provided by Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund, an ADB-managed fund.

The two projects will be equipped with 158 turbines.

They will generate 3,235GWh of clean energy annually, while displacing two million tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Bash and Dzhankeldy will become the largest wind power projects in the central west Asia region.

The loans will also be used to construct a 282.5km single-circuit overhead transmission that will connect to the power grid.

ADB private sector operations director-general Suzanne Gaboury said: “Uzbekistan is one of the fastest-growing economies in central Asia, and with it comes a growing demand for energy.

“This brings a unique opportunity to invest in decarbonisation and expansion of renewables in the country’s energy mix.

“Bash and Dzhankeldy are landmark greenfield wind power projects, which have a significant demonstrative impact on private sector participation across the region’s energy sector.”

ADB has supported nearly 2.5GW of renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan since 2019.