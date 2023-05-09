Aker and Carbfix’s continued partnership means that more facilities such as Brevik CCS can benefit from carbon capture technology. (Photo courtesy of Heidelberg Materials)

Norwegian carbon capture and storage (CCS) firm Aker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding extension with Iceland’s Carbfix.

The pair will continue to collaborate on CCS technologies for a further two years, with a specific focus on point-source capture tech from high CO2 volume sources. The firms’ technology aims to capture CO2 volumes of between 100,000 tonnes per year (tpa) and 1 million tpa.

Carbfix’s technology takes captured CO2 and dissolves it in water. The solution is then inserted into porous subterranean rock, where it becomes a solid carbonate within two years.

Chief commercial officer at Aker, Jon Christopher Knudsen, said: “Our next-generation partnership with Carbfix, as documented in this MoU, shows a clear ambition to deepen our ongoing collaboration, further accelerating the CCS market in Europe and North America. Together, we can offer industrial emitters the entire CCS value chain, capturing CO2 and permanently storing it by turning it into stone underground.”

Carbfix has already converted more than 90,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into stone using this technology. The Memorandum of Understanding supports Aker’s “10 in 25” goal, aiming to secure 10 million tpa of carbon capture contracts by 2025.

Aker projects

Aker specialises in carbon capture from traditionally difficult sources such as cement and waste-to-energy. Chief among Aker’s portfolio of carbon capture projects is Brevik CCS, the first CCS facility on the site of a cement plant. Set to begin operation by 2024, Brevik CCS will have a CO2 capture capacity of 400,000 tpa, making it one of the three biggest in Europe.

Kristinn Ingi Larusson, Carbfix head of business development and commercialisation, added: “Taking the Carbfix technology to a broader market of emitters either with point source storage or with the use of CO2 terminals, is a key pillar in the Carbfix strategy. By working with Aker Carbon Capture, we extend our reach, benefitting from the possibility to provide a full value chain offering for those cases where this creates value.”