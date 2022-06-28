Ameren Missouri to acquire Huck Finn solar project in Missouri

US-based energy company Ameren Missouri has agreed to purchase the 200MW Huck Finn solar project in Central Missouri under a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Planned to be built on the border of Missouri’s Audrain and Ralls counties, Huck Finn will have the capacity to power nearly 40,000 homes in the region.

The project would be Ameren Missouri’s largest acquisition to date and could come online as early as 2024 subject to the ‘timely’ receipt of regulatory approvals.

During its construction phase, Huck Finn is expected to create 250 jobs.

Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to generate 25 times more power than Missouri’s largest existing solar facility.

It will be the company’s ninth solar project announced or brought into service since 2019.

Huck Finn will be part of the 2.8GW of new clean energy capacity that Ameren Missouri plans to install by the end of this decade.

Ameren Missouri chairman and president Mark Birk said: “Developing Huck Finn is good for all of our customers because it provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits.

“We’re focused on the two items customers say are most important to them: reliability and affordability.

“The thoughtfully planned additions of renewable generation over time keeps the grid reliable and resilient while also managing costs.”

Ameren Missouri chief renewable development officer Ajay Arora said: “Our customers will benefit from technological improvements that make solar generation an adaptable resource where we can get more energy from previously unused locations, including parking lots and garage rooftops.

“In the coming months, we anticipate taking more steps to demonstrate Ameren Missouri’s commitment to clean energy generation.”