The clean energy generated by the solar facility will power 27,500 homes annually. Credit: Jadon Kelly on Unsplash.

The Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) has given the nod to Ameren Missouri for the acquisition of a 150MW solar facility in White County, Illinois.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, with completion subject to customary closing conditions.

The solar facility is expected to come online in late 2024. The clean energy generated will be sufficient to power 27,500 homes annually.

Ameren Missouri chairman and president Mark Birk said: “Thanks to the commitment of these 10 organisations, all customers will benefit from the additional renewable energy the facility provides.

“The Renewable Solutions programme is one of the creative, innovative partnerships we’re pursuing to support our renewable energy efforts and serve our customers’ needs while maintaining the energy reliability and resiliency our customers expect.”

The acquisition of the solar facility is part of Ameren Missouri’s plan to ensure the delivery of clean and affordable energy to its clients.

The 150MW farm will also support its Renewable Solutions programme, which has seen the participation of ten organisations from Missouri.

Participants will contribute to the facility’s costs, and in return receive renewable energy credits.

The Renewable Solutions programme may be expanded to offer more opportunities for eligible clients.

Ameren chief renewable development officer Ajay Arora said: “We continue to work with developers and other stakeholders on additional renewable energy generation projects to ensure that a continued supply of reliable, affordable and sustainable energy is available to meet our customers’ needs.”