The two projects will support grid reliability in the ERCOT market. Credit: Matthew Henry on Unsplash.

Apex Clean Energy and energy storage platform provider Powin have agreed to develop two new battery storage projects in Texas.

The projects, known as Angelo Storage and Great Kiskadee Storage, will have a combined capacity of 400MWh and will support grid reliability in the electricity reliability council of Texas (ERCOT) market.

Angelo Storage will be co-located with the 195MW Angelo solar project.

Apex president and CEO Mark Goodwin stated: “Texas already leads the nation in operating wind and solar capacity. Adding battery storage will support ERCOT with grid reliability, encouraging additional renewable development in the Lone Star state.

“Battery storage is a crucial component of our nation’s energy transition and Apex is investing accordingly, with 11.6 GW of utility-scale storage in our development portfolio – gigawatts of clean energy potential that is only realised alongside experienced partners like Powin.”

Apex will develop, construct, own and operate the two energy projects while Powin will provide its Centipede platform and StackOS battery management system.

Angelo is expected to come online in late 2023 and Great Kiskadee in 2024.

100 jobs will be created during their construction phases.

Each facility will deliver 100MW/200MWh of capacity to the Texas grid with a two-hour battery duration.

Together, the projects will generate more than $24.4m in tax revenue.

Powin CEO Geoff Brown stated: “As Texas experiences more extreme weather conditions in both summer and winter months, there’s a growing need for cleaner and more reliable energy.

“With visibility and control down to the battery cell level, our platform can respond to changing grid conditions in real time. As these new storage projects are deployed, ERCOT customers in the region will have the assurance of a climate-resilient grid backed by Powin’s technology.”