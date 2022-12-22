Arctech East Asia and India general manager and Jash Energy director and CEO Gail Chen (left) and Adani Green Energy limited vice-president Vikas Gulati. Credit: Arctech/PRNewsfoto.

Chinese solar trackers manufacturer Arctech has secured a contract to supply 2.8GW of SkyLine II single-axis solar trackers for a solar project in India.

The trackers will be delivered to a 15GW project in Khavda, a village in Bhuj Taluka of Kutch district of Gujarat.

The project is claimed to be the largest solar site in the country and will be connected to the power grid in the third quarter of 2023.

Arctech in a statement said: “SkyLine II is a flagship product with a peculiar edge in the Indian market.

“The first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with a pentagonal torque tube and synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction.”

The solar tracker forayed into the Indian market in 2015 and since then it has delivered 7GW solar tracking and racking solutions to the Indian market.

In August this year, Arctech opened its first joint venture (JV) manufacturing facility, Jash Energy factory in Mundra, Gujarat.

With 3GW annual production capacity, the factory will be used by the company to produce all major components for its solar tracker products.

Last September, Arctech agreed to supply 2.1GW trackers for the Al Dhafra PV2 photovoltaic power plant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The 2GW plant is currently in development and is owned by China Machinery Engineering Corporation.