Image: Arctech will supply solar trackers in Saudi Arabia. Credit: Grégory ROOSE/Pixabay.

Solar equipment manufacturer Arctech has secured a contract to provide 1.5GW trackers for a solar project in Saudi Arabia.

Arctech will supply its SkyLine II solar tracking solution. This single-axis tracker with a multipoint parallel drive has a tracking range of plus or minus 60° and can be easily installed.

Each of the trackers can carry up to 120 PV modules. They are reported to offer improved stability at all tilting angles.

This is the first solar tracking and racking project for Arctech in Saudi Arabia.

The ASB project for which the trackers will be delivered is said to be the largest solar plant in the Middle East under construction.

It is located in the Al Shubakh district, Jeddah City, Mecca, and is part of the country’s ‘Vision 2030’ strategy.

Arctech is said to have long-term relationships with the project’s owner, Acwa Power, and the China Energy Engineering Group.

The Saudi government is reported to have been accelerating the country’s shift towards renewable energy, aiming to generate 50% of its energy from renewable resources by 2030. It plans to install more than 27GW of renewable energy projects.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has invested nearly SR1.5trn ($400bn) in alternative energy since 2016, with the aim of offsetting more than 130 million tonnes of carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

On a visit to China in February 2023, ACWA Power chairman Mohammad A Abunayyan said: “Arctech and ACWA Power have carried out fruitful cooperation on previous projects. We expect to strengthen cooperation and innovate the cooperation mode with ACWA Power under the road and belt initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, becoming a pair of role models for belt and road cooperation.”

The company has previously delivered its solar trackers for projects including the IBRI II 607MW project in Oman and the 2.1GW Al Dhafra PV2 project in Abu Dhabi.