Image: The 118MW Horus solar project in Mexico. Credit: Arctech.

Arctech, a solar tracking solutions provider based in China, has secured an order to supply a solar tracking solution for the Puerto Penasco Solar Park in Mexico.

The solar park, to be located in Sonora State, is being developed by the country’s government as a flagship project to expedite its energy transition.

At the COP27 climate change conference in November 2022, the government of Mexico announced ambitious renewable energy targets. The country aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35% from their present levels by 2030.

For the solar project, Arctech has agreed to supply its 365.8MW Skyline II tracking solution, a single axis tracker with a multipoint parallel drive. The tracking solution is stated to be easy to install, and has a tracking range of plus or minus 60°.

Each of the trackers can carry up to 120 PV modules, and offers high stability at all tilting angles. The foundations for the trackers can be built by either ramming piles, or by cast-in-place concrete piles.

It is claimed that the tracking solution can be stable against wind-induced torsional instabilities at windspeeds of up to 70 metres per second.

The company supplied its trackers to previous projects, including the 118MW Horus project and the 167.12 MW Sonora project in Mexico. It has been actively increasing its presence in Chile since 2019, and in 2020 the Latin American (Latam) market was the first to be supplied with multi-point drive mechanism technology.

In March 2022, Arctech achieved 1GW of deployment of solar trackers in the Latam region after three years of operations.

After three years in Chile, Arctech claims to have captured a market share of 75% in the region.