US-based energy company Avangrid has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) to assess the viability of developing up to 1GW of green energy projects within the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and Arizona.

The initiative is expected to create new jobs and support economic development.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said: “Partnerships like these reflect our steadfast commitment to making a meaningful, positive impact in the lives of the families in the communities where we are present.”

Avangrid is a unit of Iberdrola Group with operations across 24 US states, while the NTUA is a multi-utility enterprise owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

With around $40bn in assets, Avangrid comprises two primary business lines, Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables.

NTUA general manager Walter Haase said: “NTUA Generation has been working diligently to explore renewable energy development opportunities on the Navajo Nation with the promise of new jobs and clean green energy.

“We do believe the partnership we have with Avangrid will advance clean green energy development on the Navajo Nation and will help provide benefits to the communities served by NTUA. We look forward to the progress this partnership will bring.”

The two parties will also focus on how the projects could capitalise on the US Inflation Reduction Act.