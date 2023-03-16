The projects will add to the company’s 8.6GW renewable energy portfolio. Credit: Chelsea / Unsplash.

US-based energy company Avangrid has started the construction of two solar facilities in Texas and Ohio.

The Texas True North and Ohio Powell Creek facilities will collectively generate 523.5MW of clean energy.

True North is being developed in Falls County, Texas, and will generate 321MW of electricity once it begins operations in early 2025.

In its construction phase, the project is expected to create more than 200 jobs.

It will also bring $40m in benefits to Texas in the form of property taxes over a period of 25 years.

Avangrid currently operates more than 1.2GW of onshore wind capacity in the state.

The 202.5MW Powell Creek solar farm is being built in Putnam County, Ohio.

The project will generate enough clean energy to power more than 30,000 homes a year once operational.

It is expected to create up to 400 jobs in its construction phase, as well as $38m in local revenue to communities over the life of the facility.

Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said: “With solar projects like True North and Powell Creek, we are strengthening our mission of helping the US meet its ambitious clean energy goals.

“These solar farms, and many more throughout the US, will also boost local economies by creating quality jobs while providing clean, affordable and renewable energy for business and communities.”

Based in Orange, Connecticut, Avangrid currently has around $41bn in assets and operations across 24 US states.

The company has more than 8.6GW of renewable capacity and a development pipeline of more than 25GW, which includes solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and battery storage projects.

Avangrid operates in two primary lines of business, namely networks and renewables.

The firm is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, an electric utility company based in Spain.