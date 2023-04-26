The renewable energy generation facility is equipped with 471,156 solar panels. Credit: Chelsea on Unsplash.

AVANGRID’s 162MWac (205MWdc) Pachwáywit Fields solar farm has begun commercial operations in Oregon, US. AVANGRID belongs to the Iberdrola group.

Located in Gilliam County, the facility is the state’s largest solar photovoltaic plant.

AVANGRID CEO Pedro Azagra stated: “This new solar project is proof of AVANGRID’s strong commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Oregon and in the US.

“We are proud to work with Portland General Electric (PGE) to help it meet its ambitious targets to reduce emissions and provide clean, reliable power to its customers.”

Pachwáywit Fields’ 1,223-acre site is equipped with 471,156 solar panels, which will generate enough clean energy to power 40,000 homes.

During its construction phase, the project created 300 jobs and benefitted the local community with $1.37m in taxes and property lease payments.

PGE clean energy origination and structuring senior director Brett Greene stated: “Pachwáywit Fields, the largest solar project in the state of Oregon, will provide clean energy to 17 of PGE’s largest customers through our Green Future Impact programme.

“We are proud to partner with our customers to deliver 162MW of clean electricity toward our collective decarbonisation goals at an affordable price, advancing the clean energy transition here in Oregon as outlined in our clean energy and integrated resource plans.”