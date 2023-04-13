The two utility-scale solar projects feature more than 600,000 solar photovoltaic modules. Credit: MICHAEL WILSON on Unsplash.

US-based energy-focused companies, BAES Infrastructure and Black & Veatch, have completed two solar projects in Falls County, central Texas.

The two utility-scale solar projects, named Crown and Sol, feature more than 600,000 solar photovoltaic modules.

BAES Infrastructure CEO Jamie Cemm stated: “The completion of Crown and Sol reflects our commitment to bringing to life the projects that are enabling the global energy transition.

“We are pleased to have partnered with a world-class engineering, procurement and construction company with expertise in clean energy and a similar focus on advancing decarbonisation and sustainability solutions.”

The projects are expected to commence commercial operations in April 2023.

The two facilities will together have the capacity to deliver 500,000MWh of green electricity, sufficient to power 42,000 average American homes annually.

It is estimated that the solar farms will displace more than 180,000mt of carbon emissions per year in Texas.

The facilities have already executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with LyondellBasell, which has agreed to purchase 80% of the clean energy generated.

Black & Veatch provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the projects.

Black & Veatch chairman and CEO Mario Azar stated: “In addition to underscoring BAES Infrastructure’s forward thinking in the energy transition, this project demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our deep expertise in clean energy in ways that achieve our clients’ decarbonisation goals.”

In November 2022, Amberside Energy awarded a contract to Black & Veatch for an initial 2GW of solar and battery storage capacity in the UK.