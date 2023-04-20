Image: BorgWarner to include battery production at South Carolina facility. Credit: BorgWarner Inc.

American automotive supplier BorgWarner has announced plans to add 3GWh battery pack production at its Seneca production facility in South Carolina by spending $42m on the facility’s expansion.

The expansion will create around 122 jobs over three years.

The jobs to be created include production, technical support, manufacturing, engineering, maintenance and supporting function positions.

BorgWarner will use the investment to build and upgrade equipment as well to develop new manufacturing lines to launch production of 3GWh of annual battery module capacity.

The company will be supported in this endeavour by the state of South Carolina and by Oconee County.

The move is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the company’s battery module and pack production in the US.

The facility’s expansion is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and to conclude in the first half of 2024.

BorgWarner drivetrain and battery systems vice-president and general manager Volker Weng stated: “The ability to expand our existing BorgWarner operations producing energy-efficient, clean products is crucial as we continue to “charge forward” toward our goal of enabling lower-emissions transportation.

“I want to thank the state of South Carolina and Oconee County for their support in further enabling the launch of new production processes at our Seneca facility, which will provide additional capacity to better meet US customer demands for BorgWarner battery assemblies.”

The company also announced plans to invest $20m to expand its electric vehicle (EV) battery servicing capabilities across three of its facilities in Michigan – Auburn Hills, Dearborn and Hazel Park.

The project is expected to expedite the development, manufacture and testing of EV products and EV charging infrastructure equipment, including battery modules, battery packs, direct current fast charging equipment and microgrid control and operations.