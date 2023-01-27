Beacon Wind II has the capacity to deliver clean energy to nearly one million homes. Credit: BP America.

Equinor and BP have partnered to jointly bid in New York’s third offshore wind solicitation (NY3), having filed their application with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The companies will be participating in the NYSERDA auction process for the Beacon Wind II lease area, which has more than 1.3GW of potential clean energy capacity.

Located 60 miles from the Long Island coast, Beacon Wind II has the capacity to deliver clean energy to nearly one million homes in New York while creating ‘thousands’ of jobs in the region.

The project is also expected to generate more than $11bn in new economic activity in the state during its lifecycle.

Equinor US Wind president Molly Morris said: “Equinor and BP are eager to build on the significant experience gained through our work in New York over the past five years to bring more offshore wind energy to the state.

“There is a tremendous opportunity here to harness the project maturity, efficiencies, and knowledge related to our current work, and we welcome the chance to deepen our work with New York to bring these exciting new initiatives to bear and help the state reach the next level of its renewable energy goals.”

Equinor and BP’s proposal includes new manufacturing plants for producing cable components for offshore wind projects, as well as supporting port infrastructure facilities.

The two firms also intend to work with offshore wind turbine manufacturers to support the establishment of facilities for manufacturing wind turbine components

BP Offshore Wind senior vice-president Matthias Bausenwein said: “This bid is another example of BP and Equinor in action to produce cleaner energy and help states meet their offshore wind goals.

“Our Beacon Wind II bid would allow us to produce even more renewable energy for the state while further investing in its economy, workforce and manufacturing sector.”