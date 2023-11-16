During the solar plant’s construction phase, up to 300 jobs could be created. Credit: Thuwanan Krueabudda/Shutterstock.com.

Renewables developer BrightNight and its joint venture partner Cordelio Power have broken ground on the 300MW Box Canyon solar project in Pinal County near the town of Florence in the US state of Arizona.

It is the first project to begin construction in the state’s 2GW portfolio, being developed by BrightNight and Cordelio Power.

The power generated from the solar plant will be supplied to 21 constituent members of the SPPA.

SPPA selected the project in December 2020 under a competitive process and it will begin operations in the second quarter of 2025.

The plant will generate sufficient clean energy for 77,000 homes while avoiding the emission of 640,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

The solar plant will also feature BrightNight’s artificial intelligence-driven platform, which maximises performance and delivers high value at a low cost.

A total of 300 jobs will be created during its construction and it will generate $134m in property taxes, wages and other economic benefits.

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann stated: “We are delighted to partner with SPPA, one of the most forward-thinking utilities in America, to help them meet their power needs and deliver on their sustainability goals.

“The Box Canyon Solar Project is a model of utility-scale renewable power. At over 900,000MWh [megawatt-hours] of projected annual production, our project will provide reliable, clean energy for over 40 years, generating local revenue, strengthening domestic energy security and creating valuable American jobs.”

SPPA board president Ken Robbins stated: “SPPA is proud to supply its members with safe, clean, reliable and affordable electricity from an industry-leading renewable power producer. BrightNight was able to understand our long-term goals and propose a solution to meet the needs of our members and their customers, while remaining cost-effective.”