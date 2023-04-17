The offshore wind farm will have up to 300MW of power generation capacity. Credit: Carl Raw on Unsplash.

Siemens Gamesa has awarded a turbine installation contract to Danish company Cadeler at the Aflandshage offshore wind farm south of Copenhagen.

Cadeler will be responsible for the transportation and installation of 26 wind turbines.

Cadeler plans to start the installation works in 2026 and will use its O-class vessels for the project.

With this installation of turbines in Danish waters, Cadeler returns to home territory after a number of years. The offshore wind farm has a capacity of up to 300MW and is being developed by HOFOR, a Greater Copenhagen utility company.

Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup said: “It feels good to be back on home ground to install wind turbines in Øresund and be part of this well-planned project, together with HOFOR and Siemens Gamesa.

“We have installed wind turbines of this size and capacity many times before, and we look forward to once again using our skills, know-how and assets to help power the grid with the urgent need for green electricity.”

Located in Øresund, 10km off the coast just south of Copenhagen, the wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power 300,000 Danish households.

The Aflandshage offshore wind farm is one of the planned offshore facilities in Danish waters that will power Danish homes with renewable electricity in the coming years.

HOFOR CEO Henrik Plougmann Olsen said: “I am proud that HOFOR is contributing to the necessary green transition, and that we can provide electricity equivalent to the consumption of 300,000 households with this offshore wind farm.

“I look forward to our cooperation with Siemens Gamesa to create Aflandshage wind farm. Within a few years, we can provide great amounts of green electricity to the region around Øresund, where we know for a fact that the need will only increase in the coming years.

“We are not there yet, since we are still awaiting the final approval of the project economy from our owner, the municipality of Copenhagen, but today we have taken an important step for the green transition around Øresund.”