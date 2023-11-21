Capital Power will now own a net capacity of 1.6GW. Credit: Bself/Shutterstock.com.

Capital Power, a Canada-based independent power producer, has reached deals with CSG Investments to acquire two natural gas-fired power plants in the US for a total of $1.1bn (C$1.51bn).

The company will purchase CXA La Paloma, a company that owns the 1.06GW La Paloma natural gas-fired generation facility in Kern County, California, and the 1.09GW Harquahala natural gas-fired generation facility in Maricopa County, Arizona, owned by New Harquahala Generation Company.

Capital Power is carrying out the acquisition under a 50-50 partnership with Capital Power Investments and an affiliate of a fund managed by BlackRock’s Diversified Infrastructure business.

Capital Power and BlackRock will each provide 50% of the funding.

Capital Power will then own almost 1.6GW of capacity.

The company will also handle operations and maintenance, along with asset management, and receive an annual management fee.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Capital Power president and CEO Avik Dey stated: “Capital Power’s acquisition of La Paloma and the partnership in Harquahala’s gas generation assets marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth. These plants are well-positioned to bolster our current portfolio and align with our commitment to providing reliable, affordable power solutions that support a balanced approach to the energy transition.

“This acquisition further unlocks an interesting market opportunity in WECC [the Western Electricity Co-ordinating Council], where we can play a leading role in supporting the shift to low-carbon energy solutions through offering reliable generation while we grow our own renewables fleet. Lastly, this transaction underscores our dedication to delivering long-term value to our shareholders and advancing our position as a leader in the power generation sector.”

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, the transactions await regulatory clearances.

The company stated that the deals align with its plan to own contracted gas-fired power plants that are strategically placed within their markets and can bring additional growth to the company.

On completion, Capital Power will operate the fifth-largest fleet of non-regulated gas-fired power plants in North America with a footprint across the US and Canada.

Capital Power plans to raise a total of $400m in subscription offerings to fund the acquisitions, of which $300m will be a publicly bought offering and the remaining $100m will be a private placement to AIMCo.

In October 2023, the company acquired a 50.15% stake in the 265MW Frederickson 1 generating station from Atlantic Power & Utilities for $100m.

The gas-fired combined-cycle power plant is located in Pierce County, Washington, and has been operating since 2002.