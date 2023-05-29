Clean electricity will be supplied from the newly constructed 22MW wind farm. Credit: © Centrica plc.

Centrica Energy Trading has entered a new power purchase agreement (PPA) with German airport operator Fraport.

Under the agreement, Centrica will deliver nearly 63GWh of renewable energy to the Frankfurt Airport aviation hub from July this year.

Initially, the contract will be valid for five years.

Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading German Origination head Jan Gibbert said: “Germany’s green transition is accelerating, and the focus on sustainability and demand for renewable energy solutions only continues to grow.

“We’re excited to have entered into this agreement with Fraport which underlines our commitment to delivering the green services and solutions needed to secure further growth and integration of renewable energy systems across Europe.”

Clean electricity will be supplied from the newly constructed 22MW wind farm located on the German mainland near Bremerhaven on the North Sea coast.

Fraport Real Estate and Energy senior vice-president Felix Kreutel said: “Fraport has set itself an ambitious climate goal.

“By 2045, we will reduce our carbon emissions to zero throughout the Group. The PPA with Centrica is an important pillar in our strategic planning. Even now, it is making a major contribution towards shifting our energy mix in the right direction.”

In 2021, Fraport signed its first PPA with Centrica, marking the airport operator’s debut wind energy purchase.

Beginning 2026, Fraport’s energy mix will be primarily procured via renewable sources.

The airport operator said: “Fraport’s energy mix increasingly consists of renewable sources. Particularly the use of solar and wind energy will contribute to lower the company’s carbon emissions at Frankfurt Airport to 50,000mt by 2030. “This represents a 78% reduction over 1990 levels, the base year under international climate agreements. Fraport’s climate protection strategy rules out the use of offsetting measures.”