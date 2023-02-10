Philippines-based renewables company Citicore plans to expand solar power in the country. Photo by Mint Images vie Getty Images.

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp, one of the Philippines’ largest solar power producers, has announced plans to go public this year. It hopes the share offering will help fund a $4bn investment in solar projects over the next five years.

Citicore President and CEO Olive Tan said this week that the company will file documents for an initial public offering (IPO) in the second quarter of this year. He added that the listing will be completed within the year, and that he believes the offering will be big enough to attract foreign investors for an international tranche.

Capital from the IPO will allow Citicore to invest $800m this year to increase its current generation capacity from 241MW to 1GW and a total of $4bn over five years to reach an installed capacity of 5GW, Tan said.

The company has several solar projects already functional in the Philippines, including the Clark Solar Plant in Pampanga, as well as farms under its leasehold and freehold land portfolios. Citicore is also pursuing seven offshore wind projects, with a planned total capacity of 3GW.

“For a country such as ours, with limited oil and coal but abundant sun, wind, and water, it is imperative we deploy capital investment into renewable energy,” Tan told Reuters.

Reuters reports that the country aims to increase the share of renewables in its power mix to 35% in 2030, and 50% by 2040. In 2020 renewables accounted for 20% of overall electricity output, with coal power making up almost 60%.

According to a 2019 report published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, the Philippines is the country most at risk from climate change. This is principally because of its low elevation as well as its economic dependence on vulnerable marine life.