Construction is set to begin in 2025, with the first 800GW of electricity due to come online by 2029. Credit: Masdar.

UAE state-owned power developer Masdar has signed a deal with German energy company RWE to acquire a 49% stake in the UK’s Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind projects.

The DBS sites, DBS East and DBS West, are each expected to have an installed capacity of 1.5GW, or 3GW combined, making DBS one of the world’s biggest wind farms once completed.

RWE will maintain a 51% share in the project and remain in charge of development, construction and operation throughout the whole life cycle of the wind farms, it said in a statement. Masdar will be involved in the co-development of the projects, which will be located in Dogger Bank’s shallow waters in the North Sea, more than 100km off the east coast of England.

Construction is set to begin in 2025, with the first 800GW of electricity due to come online by 2029. Developers hope to have the project fully operational by 2031.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the COP28 UN climate summit, which is being held in the UAE and led by Masdar chairman Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is also CEO of UAE state-owned oil company ADNOC.

Last week, documents were leaked outlining plans by the UAE to use COP28 to bolster deals for both Masdar and ADNOC. Apparent plans to broker oil deals with as many as 15 foreign governments resulted in a backlash from environmental groups, worsening public opinion of an already controversial decision by the UN to host the summit in the petrostate, and to appoint ADNOC’s CEO as its president.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The documents also showed that plans “seek [UK] government support” to boost Masdar’s stake in a different wind farm off the coast of Sheringham, in Norfolk, UK.

Attempts by Al Jaber to discuss business on behalf of the UAE’s two state-owned energy majors could be considered a serious breach of COP standards set by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is responsible for climate negotiations at the summit.

The UNFCCC states that the “cardinal principle” for COP presidents and their teams is “the obligation of impartiality,” and states that COP officials should avoid any situations that could be “perceived as giving rise to a conflict of interest”.

The agreement between Masdar and RWE will build on the £10bn (Dh46.35bn) UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership, a deal signed in 2021 to boost investment across the technology, infrastructure and energy transition sectors in the UK. Closing of the deal is expected to come in the first quarter of 2024.