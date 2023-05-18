The battery energy storage project will begin operations in 2024. Credit: petrmalinak/Shutterstock.com.

Canadian Solar’s subsidiary CSI Energy Storage has agreed to deliver a 363 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system for a project being developed by Aypa Power in Texas, US.

The battery energy storage project is expected to begin commercial operations in the second quarter of 2024.

CSI will supply SolBank, an energy storage solution designed and manufactured for utility-scale applications.

This supply agreement builds on the partnership between CSI and Aypa Power announced in February 2023.

CSI will deliver 487MWh of energy storage projects to support Aypa Power’s Cald project in southern California.

CSI will also provide maintenance services for the company’s battery energy storage portfolio totalling 850MWh.

Aypa Power is at the forefront of energy storage development. Its first energy storage project began operations in 2018 and it currently has more than 15GW in development across North America.

The company has deployed almost 2.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage solutions across the US, Canada, the UK and China.

As of January 2023, it has a pipeline of nearly 25GWh.

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Shawn Qu stated: “Aypa Power has one of the most robust pipelines of standalone energy storage projects across North America and CSI Energy Storage is pleased to be a trusted partner as Aypa continues to execute on its late-stage energy storage and hybrid development projects.

“We look forward to bringing these two impactful projects online to support the rapidly expanding energy storage market in the United States.”

Aypa Power CEO Moe Hajabed stated: “We are excited to expand our partnership with CSI Energy Storage. This supply agreement is a crucial step in our efforts to bring reliable and sustainable energy to California and Texas.

“With our project development and operations expertise, combined with Canadian Solar’s leading-edge technology, we can meet the growing demand for energy storage in the US. Together, we will drive innovation and accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more resilient grid.”