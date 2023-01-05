Pulse has developed more than 2GWh worth of grid-scale battery storage and energy optimisation projects. Credit: Iqram-O-dowla Shawon / Unsplash.

CSI Energy Storage, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, has secured a contract to supply up to 550MWh of battery storage capacity to the UK-based Pulse Clean Energy.

The 550MWh of capacity is equipped with CSI Energy Storage’s proprietary solution, SolBank, and will be deployed at several of Pulse’s sites.

Pulse has developed a pipeline of grid-scale battery storage and energy optimisation projects across the UK, with more than 2GWh of total capacity.

Pulse Clean Energy COO Trevor Wills said: “This large order commitment underscores the viability of Pulse’s project pipeline and our commitment to strengthening energy security in the UK by reaching 1GW+ of installed capacity in the near term.

“Enabling decarbonisation and renewable integration remain a key focus of our efforts, as every megawatt of storage we install will allow locally produced wind and solar to efficiently and reliably serve UK customers.”

In addition, CSI Energy Storage will offer commissioning services for the products, as well as long-term warranties and performance guarantees.

The order bolsters the relationship between CSI Energy Storage and Pulse, which began last year when CSI Energy Storage agreed to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for four Pulse projects.

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Dr Shawn Qu said: “We are excited to expand our relationship with Pulse Clean Energy as they ramp up execution on their pipeline of diesel-to-battery conversion projects and beyond.

“Pulse’s projects will have a meaningful environmental benefit while also further enabling the energy transition in the UK.

“We look forward to supporting Pulse as they continue to grow their project pipeline.”

Founded in 2001, Canadian Solar supplies solar photovoltaic modules, solar energy and battery storage solutions, as well as develops utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects.

The company has delivered around 82GW of solar PV modules to customers worldwide to date.