July 14, 2022updated 11 Jul 2022 12:23pm

Deals relating to internet of things increased significantly in the power industry in H1 2022

Deals relating to internet of things in the power industry operations and technologies sector have seen an increase of 50% from H1 2021 to H1 2022, an analysis of GlobalData's deals database reveals.

By Data Journalism Team

In the first half of 2022 the number of deals relating to internet of things (IoT) increased significantly by 50% from the same period in 2021.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 166.7% increase in deals that occurred in H2 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions, and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

During the first half of 2022, deals relating to IoT accounted for 1.1% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents an increase from the figure of 0.5% in the first half of 2021.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which internet of things is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.

