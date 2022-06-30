Deep Wind Offshore and EWP to develop offshore wind projects

Officials from DWO and EVP at the agreement signing. Credit: Deep Wind Offshore.

Norwegian offshore project developer Deep Wind Offshore (DWO) has partnered with South Korean state-owned energy company East West Power (EWP) to develop offshore wind projects in South Korea.

Under their partnership, DWO and EWP will focus on developing four floating and bottom-fixed projects offshore from the country’s coastline.

These projects will have more than 4GW of combined capacity.

Deep Wind Offshore CEO Knut Vassbotn said: “We are extremely excited to collaborate with EWP on these projects.

“The complementary capabilities of our companies create a solid foundation for successfully developing the projects to benefit the energy transition in Korea and provide opportunities for the national supply chain and local communities.”

DWO develops and owns offshore wind projects worldwide, while EWP currently accounts for 11.2GW of South Korea’s total electricity capacity.

EWP CEO Young-Moon Kim said: “Participating in the offshore wind energy sector is the global trend and essential element for the sustainable growth of EWP.

“Most of all, Korea has a great infrastructure to support the offshore wind project, such as shipbuilding, steel industry etc, and this outstanding technology will make the project more stable and feasible.

“We will collaborate together with Deep Wind Offshore for the promotion of domestic wind power growth and industrial base and an opportunity for win-win development with local society.”

DWO’s South Korean business has offices in three locations around the peninsula, from which it focuses exclusively on offshore wind development.

The company is supported by several industrial owners, including Norwegian shipping firm Knutsen OAS.

In December last year, DWO partnered with EDF Renewables to bid for offshore wind projects in Norway.

The companies decided to file applications with the Norwegian authorities for the development of two commercial-scale offshore wind farms in the country’s Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II areas.