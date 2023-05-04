DEME will transport and install pin piles and jackets at the 500MW French offshore wind farm. Credit: Frolova_Elena/Shutterstock.com.

Belgian offshore services provider DEME Offshore has secured three contracts for the 500MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm to be located off the French coast in the English Channel.

DEME Offshore was selected by the owners of Dieppe Le Tréport, including Ocean Winds – a joint venture owned by Engie and EDPR – Sumitomo and Banque des Territoires.

Worth more than €300m ($331.39m), the three contracts include the transport and installation of pin piles and jackets to form the turbine foundations and the transportation and installation of pin piles, jacket foundations and topside for the offshore substation.

The company will also carry out engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 120km of inter-array cables for the project.

The piling operations for the offshore substation’s foundation will begin next year, with the installation of jacket foundations expected in 2025.

DEME will use one of its cable installation vessels to lay cables after the substation is installed.

The developers of Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm took the final investment decision in April 2023.

It will be the sixth fixed-bottom offshore project to be built in France and is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

To be located 15km off the Tréport city coast, the wind farm will comprise 62 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines and will power 850,000 French homes annually.

It is being developed with an investment of around €2.7bn.

The contract for Dieppe Le Tréport follows DEME’s recent installation of monopile foundations at Saint-Nazaire and the contract for the installation of monopile foundations and the substation at the Iles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farms.