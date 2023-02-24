All the projects are expected to come online between next year and 2026. Credit: Chelsea / Unsplash.

Investment firm DIF Capital Partners and German construction company ib vogt have agreed to acquire a 100% stake in a 720MW solar and battery project portfolio in the UK.

The portfolio will be acquired from Enso Green Holdings (EGHL), a UK-based joint venture of Cero Generation and Enso Energy.

It includes seven project sites, with solar power accounting for 380MW of its capacity and the remaining 340MW being battery storage.

DIF Capital Partners Infrastructure head and partner Gijs Voskuyl said: “This transaction perfectly fits in DIF’s build to core strategy and will make a significant contribution to the UK’s efforts to achieve net-zero by 2050.

“It represents DIF’s first direct investment into the asset class of utility-scale energy storage, which is an essential component of future electricity markets.

“DIF is continuing to work closely with Enso Energy and Cero Generation to bring the remaining assets in the portfolio to ready-to-build stage and is excited to make this investment in a partnership with ib vogt.”

ib vogt will provide solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) capabilities and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the portfolio.

The projects have been developed by EGHL and are understood to be in the ready-to-build stage.

All are expected to be acquired by later this year and due to come online between next year and 2026.

Enso managing director Andrew King said: “The sale of these ready-to-build assets is the culmination of a lot of hard work by the Enso and Cero teams, and we look forward to seeing the DIF/ib vogt team take them forward to construction and operation.

“This transaction provides further evidence that co-located solar and battery storage projects connecting directly to the transmission network are attractive to funders and investors and will play an important role in the delivery of the UK’s net-zero plans.”