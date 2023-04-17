Clean energy generated by the projects will be sufficient to power 200,000 homes. Credit: yogesh dangi on Unsplash.

Dominion Energy has received a permit from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to develop two dozen new solar and energy storage projects.

Together, the projects have more than 800MW of power generation capacity, sufficient to power 200,000 Virginia homes with green electricity.

Dominion Energy Virginia president Ed Baine said: “This is another big step forward in delivering reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to our customers.

“These projects will bring jobs and economic opportunity to our communities, and they will deliver fuel savings for our customers. That’s a win-win for Virginia.”

It is estimated that the projects will offer more than $250m in fuel savings for customers during their first ten years of operation.

Projects approved by the SSC include nine solar facilities and an energy storage project. These have a combined capacity of 500MW.

Two projects, Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Landfill Solar, will be built on previously developed land.

The SSC has also approved power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 13 solar and energy storage projects owned by independent developers, which together have more than 300MW capacity,

During their construction phase, the projects are expected to create new employment opportunities as well as more than $920m in economic benefits across Virginia.

Construction of the projects is expected to be completed by 2025.