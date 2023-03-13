The wind farm is equipped with 19 wind turbines. Credit: DTEK.

Ukrainian energy investor DTEK Group has completed the first phase of the Tyligulska wind power plant in Ukraine.

Located in the Mykolaiv region, the first phase of the wind power plant has 114MW capacity, while the completed project will have 500MW.

Phase I of the facility is equipped with 19 wind turbines and is intended to support Ukraine’s energy balance.

DTEK Group is a subsidiary of the System Capital Management (SCM) Group, a prominent financial and industrial holding company in Ukraine.

SCM Group shareholder Rinat Akhmetov said: “The failure of Russia’s energy terror once again demonstrated the tenacity of Ukraine’s power engineers and clearly showed the importance of Ukraine moving towards energy independence and towards strengthening of our energy security.

“In 2022, we had big plans to build a new Tyligulska wind power plant. Unfortunately, the Russian invasion brought the project to a temporary halt.

“However, today, I can announce that we have restarted the construction of the wind farm, and the first phase will be at full capacity in the coming weeks.”

DTEK Group said the commissioning of the new wind power facility will help the company to achieve its goal of 30GW of installed renewable energy capacity in the country by the end of this decade.

The company added that it intends to complete the project’s remaining planned capacity, as well as secure options for its further implementation.

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said: “It has been a difficult task, but thanks to the high levels of professionalism and bravery of the company’s employees, the new wind farm with 19 turbines will start operating this spring.

“Ukraine creates and Russia destroys. This is the fundamental difference in our worldviews.

“DTEK is building new energy facilities because we believe in the victory of Ukraine.

“And we are sending a signal to international partners that it is possible to invest in Ukraine today without waiting for the end of the war.”