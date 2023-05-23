The project will increase DTEK’s clean energy capacity from 1GW to 1.5GW. Credit: Sam Cumming on Unsplash.

Ukrainian private energy company DTEK has opened the 114MW phase one of the 500MW Tyligulska wind power plant.

The plant is located 100km from the frontline of the Russian invasion of the country, which began in February 2022.

The company has invested $200m for the phase one construction, which features 19 turbines.

It is one of the first projects to deploy 6MW Enventus turbines from Danish manufacturer Vestas.

The second phase of the project will add 64 turbines and increase output to 500MW.

The 500MW plant will be eastern Europe’s largest onshore wind farm and provide power for residences and businesses in the south of Ukraine.

DTEK’s plans for Tyligulska are part of its wider strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

It will also aid Ukraine in becoming a clean energy exporter to the EU.

The decision to construct the Tyligulska plant was taken in 2020, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio.