Eco Wave Power’s wave energy project at the Port of Jaffa, Tel Aviv. Credit: Eco Wave Power Global.

Wave energy development company Eco Wave Power has reached a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Israeli National Electric Company (IEC) to supply electricity generated from ocean waves.

The PPA is based on an official feed-in tariff set by Israel’s Electric Authority (IEA) for Eco Wave Power’s wave energy project at the Port of Jaffa in Tel Aviv.

Grid synchronisation of the technology was approved by a private examiner.

IEC will conduct its own synchronisation tests to officially connect the project to the energy grid of the country.

Once connected, the project will become the first to supply power generated from waves to Israel’s grid.

Eco Wave Power founder and CEO Inna Braverman said: “The official start of grid connection for our EWP-EDF One Project is a moment that we have been waiting for, as it represents an important milestone for our company and our country.

“Eco Wave Power is committed to making a positive change in the world, and we can’t wait to turn the switch on at the EWP-EDF One Project at the Port of Jaffa.”

The wave energy project, also known as EWP-EDF One Project, was developed with support and funding from EDF Renewables Israel.

It was co-funded by the Israeli Ministry of Energy, which said that Eco Wave Power’s technology is a ‘pioneering technology’.

Since last July, the company has been conducting real test run conditions on the project to examine its mechanical and hydraulic subsystems’ operations.

Last December, the company signed an agreement with OREN Ordu Enerji, a unit of Ordu Municipality, for the potential construction of a 77MW wave energy project in Ordu, Turkey.

Expected to be the largest wave energy power station globally after completion, it is estimated to cost $150m.