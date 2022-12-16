The two companies have already reached the final investment decision for the wind farm. Credit: © Eneco.

Shell and Eneco’s joint venture, Ecowende, has secured a bid to build a 760MW offshore wind facility at Hollandse Kust (west) VI in the Netherlands.

Located nearly 53km from the Dutch coast, the offshore wind farm is scheduled to come online in 2026.

Once operational, it will generate enough clean energy to decarbonise around 3% of the Netherlands’ current electricity demand.

Shell and Eneco have already reached the final investment decision for the wind farm.

Under terms agreed by the two companies, Ecowende will build and operate the offshore wind farm in Dutch waters with a focus on ecology.

The company plans to implement several measures such as installing the wind turbine at such a distance as to create a corridor for birds to fly through.

To ensure the project has a minimal impact on marine mammals and marine life, Ecowende will also use ‘innovative’ wind turbine foundation techniques.

It also intends to place natural reef structures on the seabed to boost biodiversity.

Shell Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions director Wael Sawan said: “With Ecowende, we will take a huge step in growing our offshore wind portfolio while making a positive contribution to biodiversity.

“Through this project, we can profitably accelerate the large-scale roll-out of offshore wind in the Netherlands and beyond.

“This fits well with Shell’s Powering Progress strategy to deliver more and cleaner energy to our customers, at home, on the road and at work.”

Eneco chief strategic growth officer Kees-Jan Rameau said: “Together with Shell, we were at the forefront of the development of offshore wind in the Netherlands.

“It is great that we are now moving into a new phase with Ecowende, with nature as the starting point.

“This is entirely in line with our ambition to live and act within the natural limits of the planet.”