The wind farm will power 53,000 homes annually. Credit: Laura Ockel on Unsplash.

EDP Renewables North America has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) for the 198MW Carpenter wind farm in Indiana.

The deal brings the fifth renewables project to the Hoosier state and will generate 1GW of clean energy.

EDP Renewables North America CEO Sandhya Ganapathy stated: “EDP Renewables has long been a responsible renewable energy developer and operator in Indiana, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with NIPSCO to bring more investment to the state.

“Together we are leading the acceleration of the energy transition within the state and throughout the country.”

Located in Jasper County, the wind project will be built with an investment of $365m.

The Carpenter wind farm is expected to come online in 2025 and will power 53,000 homes annually.

The project will create 150 to 200 full-time-equivalent jobs during construction and a dozen permanent operations jobs.

As one of the largest natural gas and electric companies in Indiana, NIPSCO plans to retire all remaining coal and shift towards a more balanced, sustainable and reliable portfolio.

The company intends to become coal-free by 2028, with a 90% reduction in its carbon emissions by the end of the 2020s compared to its 2005 baseline.

NIPSCO president Mike Hooper stated: “NIPSCO is pleased to work with EDPR on another purchase power agreement. The Carpenter Wind PPA is a key next step in NIPSCO’s electric generation transition to a more balanced, reliable portfolio.”