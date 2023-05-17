The six additional wind turbines can power 15,000 Portuguese homes. Credit: Andrew McSparran/Unsplash.com.

Portuguese renewable energy company EDP Renewables (EDPR) has expanded its Alta da Coutada wind farm by adding six new turbines, bringing its total capacity to 187MW.

With the wind farm’s expansion, EDPR can now supply enough clean energy to power 130,000 Portuguese homes.

The six new turbines have been installed and are operational at the wind farm, which is located at EDP Renewables’ wind farm complex in Serra da Padrela in the municipalities of Vila Pouca de Aguiar and Valpaços in the Vila Real district.

This wind complex is estimated to generate 420 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy annually.

The additional turbines will increase the project’s annual production by 12%.

The new turbines will generate enough energy to power 15,000 average homes while offsetting the emission of 170,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

EDPR started Alta da Coutada’s operations in 2010. It was initially powered by 72 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 165.6MW.

It was considered to be one of the largest wind farms in the country.

The recent expansion added 21.6MW of additional power generation, further contributing to renewable energy generation at the site.

EDP Renewables Europe and Latin America chief operating officer Duarte Bello said: “Adding more power to an operational wind farm is currently one of the main focuses of EDP Renewables, which has been a pioneer in the development of renewable projects in Portugal and has several projects that can increase its contribution to the decarbonisation of the country.

“By installing more wind turbines, we are providing more clean energy to the grid in a faster way, without the complexities associated with developing new projects.”

Last year, the company also expanded the Barão de São João wind farm in the Algarve.

In Portugal, the company has until now expanded 11 wind farms and plans to add more across operational projects.

It is also evaluating the possibility of hybridising Alta da Coutada by adding solar panels at the wind complex.