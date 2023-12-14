Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Elmya Energy have agreed to develop 4GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) along with co-located solar photovoltaic (PV) assets in the UK under a new JV.
Elmya Energy will offer its existing pipeline of 2.5GW to the JV.
The pipeline includes 1.5GW of transmission-connected projects and 200MW of distribution-connected projects. The pipeline also includes 800MW of early-stage projects.
The first projects are expected to reach the ready-to-build stage in 2025 and 2026.
Together, the companies intend to develop a 4GW pipeline of large-scale transmission and distribution assets across England and Scotland.
Elmya Energy is a Spanish developer and engineering, procurement and construction contractor. Its UK team has expertise in the development, design and engineering of BESS and co-located solar PV projects.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Elmya Energy CEO Jose María Piñar stated: “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative joint venture with Renewable Power Capital, a like-minded ally.
“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing renewable energy across Europe and particularly in the UK.
“We look forward to working closely with RPC and contributing our expertise to this partnership, advancing our shared goal of a decarbonised electricity system in the UK by 2035.”
The JV will increase RPC’s UK storage pipeline to 4.5GW and add co-located PV optionality to its portfolio.
RPC CEO Kevin Devlin stated: “We are delighted to be significantly growing our UK battery storage pipeline, as well as diversifying into co-located solar PV.
“This partnership is critical to RPC’s growing portfolio of renewables, which supports a flexible, decarbonised and resilient grid.
“The UK is a leader in the battery storage sector and we at RPC are excited to be working with the very experienced team at Elmya Energy to contribute to the acceleration of this growth.”