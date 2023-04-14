Image: The pre-FEED studies at Morven offshore wind farm will last for six months. Credit: Jesse De Meulenaere/Unsplash.

EnBW and bp, joint developers of the Morven offshore wind project, have chosen Kent PLC to conduct a pre–front end engineering design (pre-FEED) study on this 2.9GW wind farm in Scotland.

To be located 60km off the coast of Aberdeenshire, the Morven wind farm is expected to play a crucial role in supporting Scotland to achieve its offshore wind generation target of 11GW and to contribute to the UK’s target of 50GW by 2030.

Construction on the project is projected to begin in 2024 and operations in 2028. Thousands of jobs are expected to be created.

The wind farm will generate clean electricity for 3 million households, and will utilise fixed-bottom turbines. These foundations will be located at water depths between 65m and 75m.

EnBW and bp were awarded the rights to construct the wind farm as part of the ScotWind leasing round.

The port of Leith will also be regenerated, while an operations and maintenance base for the project will be built in Aberdeen.

The pre-FEED study contract awarded to Kent is anticipated to run for six months. It covers engineering design work to support key decisions, foundation type, corrosion protection and protection concepts, along with the feasibility of transportation and installation.

Kent announced that it will be supported by Ternan Energy, which will provide geotechnical services at the site.

Kent offshore wind market director Cerianne Cummings said: “We are delighted to be awarded this project, which adds to our portfolio of offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

“We look forward to working with our partners bp and EnBW on this exciting venture.”