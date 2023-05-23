The first panels from the factory will be available to the market by the end of 2024. Credit: © Enel Spa.

Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, has finalised a location for its planned solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and panel manufacturing facility in Inola, Oklahoma.

Covering more than two million square feet, the manufacturing facility is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 3GW in 2025.

Construction works at the facility are expected to begin in the autumn of 2023.

The project entails a planned investment of more than $1bn and is expected to create over 1,800 jobs during the construction phase.

Enel North America confirmed that the first panels from the factory will be available to the market by the end of 2024.

This will be among the first facilities in the US to produce solar cells, which are the fundamental building blocks of PV modules.

The company also noted that there is a scope to expand the facility to a 6GW capacity in the future, which could see the creation of an additional 900 new direct jobs.

3Sun USA head Giovanni Bertolino stated: “We are proud to help usher in a new era of American-made energy and to do so with a state that is already a leader in the energy industry.

“Our selection of Oklahoma is a testament to the strength of the Tulsa Port of Inola site, the state’s commitment to workforce development and an attractive investment climate.

“With this announcement, we are taking a major step forward in developing a state-of-the-art PV factory, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions in long-term tax revenue, while moving Oklahoma to the forefront of renewables manufacturing.”