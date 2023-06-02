Cooperation comprises supply and installation of 64 E-138 EP3 turbines for projects in Turkey. Credit: ENERCON GmbH.

German wind turbine maker Enercon has signed an agreement with the renewable energy investor Kalyon Enerji for a 260MW wind project in Turkey.

As per the terms of the agreement, Enercon will be supplying and installing 64 of its E-138 EP3 wind turbines for Kalyon’s Yeka Res-3 projects.

Kalyon Enerji Board Member and CEO Dr Murtaza Ata said: ‘Turkey meets an average of 40% of its annual energy needs from renewable energy sources.

“Our local production capability, which we have gained in renewable energy technologies, offers significant advantages to both sustainability and our economy.

“In this context, our cooperation with Enercon in the supply of wind turbines with a 55% locality rate in accordance with Yeka-3 criteria will add significant momentum to our growth strategies at Yeka”

Located in Elazığ, Bilecik, Bayburt, Ankara and Trabzon regions, the projects will be developed and operated by Kalyon Enerji.

Enercon said that except nacelles all the main components of the wind turbine will be produced in Turkey.

Enercon Region Central Asia, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) Sales & After Sales director Tayfun Bayraktar said: ‘With 25 years of experience and our well-established supply chain network, we developed the E-138 EP3 turbine type as the most highly localised wind turbine in Turkey.

“As of today, we installed and commissioned more than 150 E-138 EP3 in the country.”

Previously, the German company secured turbine supply and installation contract for 1GW Yeka Res 2 project.

Last October, Enercon and Enerjisa Uretim, a joint venture of E.on and Sabanci Holding reached an agreement to install 1GW of wind energy capacity at the Yeka Res II project in Turkey.