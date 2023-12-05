The company will leverage these investments to decarbonise US cities with affordable clean energy and modern grids. Credit: taka1022/Shutterstock.com.

US-based clean energy developer energyRe has secured commitments to raise $1.2bn from investors including Glentra Capital, Novo Holdings and Danish pension fund PKA.

The capital commitment will help energyRe expand its large-scale renewable energy portfolio in the US, including utility-scale transmission and storage, onshore wind and solar generation, and offshore wind.

The package includes a mandated corporate debt facility, which will be provided by Santander and Deutsche Bank.

The company will leverage these investments to decarbonise US cities with affordable clean energy and modern grids.

In addition to investing in energyRe, Glentra will support the company to expand its development pipeline.

The pipeline is spread across 17 US states along with more than 500 miles (804km) of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission, 10.5GW in wind, solar and storage, and more than 155MW in distributed generation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

energyRe CEO Miguel Prado stated: “energyRe is at the forefront of America’s energy transition and delivering the necessary renewable infrastructure to meet our urgent climate and sustainability goals. We are uniquely focused on decarbonising US cities and hard-to-abate energy load centres with state-of-the-art electric grids that unlock new sources of clean power across the country.

“These investments, as well as strategic synergies with our new and current partners, will support energyRe’s robust development pipeline as well as further innovation and expansion in our portfolio. This is a clear commitment from leading institutional investors who believe in energyRe’s mission, growth and momentum. We thank our partners and look forward to working together to meet America’s clean energy needs.”

Glentra managing partner Henrik Tordrup stated: “As a value-add investor in the energy transition, Glentra is delighted to invest in energyRe with like-minded investors. We have followed the company for several years and are big believers in their strategy and management team.

“The company is set for a valuable growth journey as they deliver their unique project pipeline and provide massive decarbonisation for hard-to-abate regions of America.”

The deal awaits regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2024.

energyRe has also reached an agreement with Belgian utility Elia Group to sell a 35.1% stake in its subsidiary, energyRe Giga-Projects.

The Belgian company will deploy $400m into the unit over three years.

Elia will provide its expertise in the development, construction, operation and maintenance of offshore transmission infrastructure, HVDC and transmission planning to energyRe.

Elia Group interim CEO Catherine Vandenborre stated: “Through this agreement, Elia Group (via WindGrid USA) is entering the US markets alongside an established partner with a solid portfolio of projects. This partnership with energyRe Giga is part of Elia Group’s growth strategy in Europe and the United States, since the group is focused on expanding its activities abroad and strengthening the development of sustainable energy solutions.

“This partnership marks a strategic step towards Elia Group establishing itself as an internationally renowned expert in the field of electricity transmission.”

In August 2023, energyRe and its partner Invenergy submitted applications for a 2.4GW offshore wind project to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The wind farm will be located 40 miles (64km) offshore New York Bight.