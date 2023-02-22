The projects are intended to contribute to the UK’s future energy transition and security. Credit: Matthew Henry / Unsplash.

Czech energy group EPH has secured provisional 15-year contracts for two energy projects in the UK.

The company will build a 1.7GW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant and a battery storage facility with 299MW of capacity.

The contracts were awarded to EPH’s subsidiary, EP UK Investments (EPUKI), under the Capacity Market auction for the 2026/2027 Delivery Year.

Both energy projects will be built at the site of the former Eggborough coal station in East Yorkshire.

They will require a total investment of more than £1bn ($1.2bn).

In a press statement, EPH said: “The high-efficiency H-class CCGT project will be the single largest flexible generation asset to be commissioned in the UK since 2012, while the battery project will also be one of the largest to be built in the UK to date.”

EPH acquired the site in 2015 as part of its acquisition of Eggborough Power, a former 2GW coal plant that was decommissioned in 2018.

The two new projects are subject to a final investment decision and intended to support the UK’s domestic generation and energy security over the coming years.

EPUKI expects the projects to contribute ‘significantly’ to the country’s energy transition and security in the future.

EPH Board of Directors member Jan Špringl said: “Today’s Capacity Market result represents another milestone in our long-term strategy, focused on delivering flexible and climate-friendly power generation sources.

“We are happy that with the investment of more than £1bn, we can construct one of the most modern power plants in Europe and materially contribute to the security of supply in the UK.”

Based in Prague, EPH owns and operates energy assets in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the UK, France and Switzerland.

The group provides cogeneration, power and heat generation, natural gas transmission and gas storage capabilities, as well as gas, heat and electricity distribution and supply.