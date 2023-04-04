PPS has a solar and storage project pipeline. Credit: Ethical Power Ltd.

UK-based renewable energy company Ethical Power Development has acquired the development arm of Public Power Solutions (PPS) for an undisclosed sum.

PPS offers renewable energy generation and storage solutions for public sector organisations.

The deal sees Ethical Power purchasing the acquired entity’s solar/storage project pipeline and development team.

Ethical Power Development managing director Spencer Jansen said: “We are very pleased to welcome the PPS team into Ethical Power. In our successful partnership to date, we’ve seen the breadth of their knowledge and experience.

“This is an important milestone supporting further expansion of the business, and will allow us to streamline project developments both in the UK and internationally.”

The two companies have been collaborating since 2021. The latest deal enables Ethical Power to take ownership of large-scale solar PV and BESS co-located projects, which have a total capacity of over 250MW.

It will therefore support Ethical Power’s objective of positioning itself as one of the leading developers in the UK.

PPS Power Solutions director Steve Cains said: “PPS and Ethical Power already share a common commitment to delivering clean energy projects, which help tackle the climate crisis and boost the UK’s energy security while delivering long-term benefits for local communities.

“This exciting next step is a natural evolution of our existing partnership, providing a sustainable basis for future growth.”