July 13, 2022updated 11 Jul 2022 12:22pm

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in power industry IoT roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in internet of things roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

Europe was the fastest growing region for internet of things (IoT) hiring among power industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in Europe made up 30.1% of total IoT jobs – up from 22.2% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a -0.1 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries. These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the power industry?

The fastest growing country was the UK, which saw 6.5% of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 12.6% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 4.3 percentage points), the US (1.7), and France (0.6).

The top country for IoT roles in the power industry is the US, which saw 38.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the power industry?

Some 2.9% of all power industry IoT roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Var (France) with 1.9%, London (UK) with 1.9%, and Atlanta (US) with 1.7%.

