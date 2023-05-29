The solar project also focuses on the sustainability of the land that is used. Credit: European Energy.

European Energy has secured a permit to build a 250MW solar park in the municipality of Vizzini near Catania in Sicily, Italy.

Claimed to be the biggest solar farm in the country, the project will have the capacity to supply green electricity to 130,000 households.

It is also projected to have the ability to displace around 165,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

European Energy CEO Knud Erik Andersen said: “Italy is a key country and market for European Energy, and authorisation for this project represents an important milestone for our company.

“We have at several occasions proven that we are capable of rolling-out large-scale renewable energy projects in Italy, and we look forward to delivering another important solar farm to the benefit of the Italian community.”

In addition to fossil-free energy generation, the solar project focuses on the sustainability of the land that is used, stated European Energy.

The company noted that the project also includes a comprehensive reforestation and biodiversity programme covering 200ha of land.

Currently, various solutions are being assessed for the project such as traditional photovoltaic (PV) systems, sun-tracking panels to increase energy yield, and agrivoltaic systems, which integrates electricity production with crop cultivation.

European Energy Italia country manager Alessandro Migliorini said: “With this authorisation, we take a further step forward in our strategic path in Italy, where we will continue to invest in renewable energy projects, mainly wind and solar, always linked to programmes for the recovery of the cultural fabric or the development of the natural heritage of the territory where we construct.”

The permit reinforces European Energy’s its commitment to Italy’s green energy transition.