Image: Construction on the French offshore wind farm will begin in 2024. Credit: OW OFFSHORE S.L.

The consortium tasked with the development of the 496MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm have reached a final investment decision (FID) on the project.

With the FID having reached, Ocean Winds, Sumitomo, Banque des Territoires and Vendée Energie, as shareholders of the development company Eoliennes en Mer des îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier (EMYN), will now move forward to the construction stage.

Ocean Winds is a 50/50 joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables.

To be located 11km off the Island of Yeu and 16 km off the Island of Noirmoutier, the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier project is being developed with an investment of €2.5bn.

It is expected to generate enough clean electricity for nearly 800,000 people annually, which is equivalent to the population of Vendée.

The first offshore operations are anticipated to take place this summer and the actual installation process could start next year.

Ocean Winds chief operating officer and EMYN board of directors chairman Grzegorz Gorski said: “This key milestone for the EMYN wind farm is part of Ocean Winds’ development dynamic internationally but mainly in France, as one of its key markets.

“In the country, the next few months will be highlighted by the final investment decision for the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm and the ongoing construction of the EFGL floating offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Lion. Our teams will therefore be working on the construction of three offshore wind farms in France this year, on our way of generating more than 1 GW of clean energy to French households.

“Ocean Winds, as the joint venture between ENGIE and EDPR dedicated to offshore wind energy, is also continuing to strengthen its activity in France by applying for various tenders.”

Maritime works including the installation of monopile foundations to support the wind turbines, construction on the electrical substation along with the installation of the submarine cables could take place from the spring of 2024.

Offshore service providers DEME and Jan de Nul have been selected for the transport and installation of the foundations and the wind turbines.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique will build the substation in Saint-Nazaire and the submarine cables will be installed by Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.

The turbines for the project will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa that will be manufactured at its Le Havre facility. They are expected to be installed in 2025.

Construction on the offshore wind facility is expected to be over in 2.5 years.

It could create up to 1,600 direct jobs in France, contributing significantly to the country’s offshore wind energy.