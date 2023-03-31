First Solar and EDP Renewables signed a multi-year order for 1.8GW of advanced thin film (PV) solar modules. Credit: First Solar, Inc / GlobeNewswire.

US-based solar panel manufacturer First Solar has secured a multi-year order from EDP Renewables (EDPR) to deliver advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules with a total capacity of 1.8GW direct current.

The solar modules will be installed across power projects developed in the US by EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), with deliveries set to take place until 2028.

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said: “We welcome EDP Renewables’ decision to power its projects with our technology, and look forward to supporting its growth in the US and, potentially, beyond.

“EDP Renewables joins a growing roster of large, sophisticated developers choosing long-term pricing and supply certainty, and responsibly produced solar modules, by powering their projects with First Solar’s technology.

“This validates the value that our customers place in our differentiation, not just in technology but our way of doing business.”

For EDPR, North America is considered to be the biggest market in terms of installed capacity. The company’s current portfolio in the region includes 475MW of solar projects in the operational stage, and a further 1.6GW of solar capacity under construction.

The company expects to develop 4.8GW of solar capacity in the utility-scale and distributed generation segments in North America between 2023 and 2026.

EDPR NA CEO Sandhya Ganapathy said: “EDP Renewables’ ambitious business plan calls for more than 4GW of renewable capacity annually through 2026, with nearly half of the new clean energy generation to come from North America.

“Solar is an increasingly important technology in our portfolio, and we are well-positioned to work with innovative and environmentally responsible partners and products that can help us meet our outlined targets and lead the energy transition.”