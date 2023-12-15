Spanish company Forestalia and GE Vernova have signed an agreement to install onshore wind turbines with 693MW of capacity in Spain.
GE Vernova will be installing wind turbines across 16 future project sites in the Aragon region.
GE will install 110 6.1-158 wind turbines in the Zaragoza region in six phases. The first phase, which involves the installation of 33 turbines at five wind farms, is already under way.
Of the 110 turbines, 33 will have a hub height of 101m and the remaining 77 will have a hub height of 120.9m.
GE chief technology officer and GE Vernova Wind CEO Vic Abate stated: “We are delighted to be extending our ongoing cooperation with the Forestalia team.
“This agreement will bring a significant pipeline of new projects through 2024 in Aragon, a region where we have commissioned more than 1.5GW of wind energy to date.
“We are proud to play a key role in driving Spain’s energy transition effort, and look forward to bringing more renewable, sustainable and affordable energy to the country.”
Forestalia president Fernando Samper stated: “Enormous satisfaction with this new agreement, which reinforces the intense collaboration between GE and Forestalia shown over all these years.
“This deal will help us take a further step towards our goal of achieving 1.2GW in operation in Forestalia’s own portfolio, under direct management, for the benefit of the socioeconomic development of the territory hosting the projects, and also for a greater decarbonisation of the economy.”
All deliveries are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.
In early December 2023, GE Vernova was awarded a contract by the Indian renewable energy producer O2 Power to deliver 36 turbines for a 97MW wind farm in the Indian state of Maharashtra.
GE Vernova agreed to supply, install and commission 36 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines.
The wind farm will be commissioned in phases and completed in early 2025.