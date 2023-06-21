Bolette comes with an integrated tool for maintenance and is cost-efficient. Credit: Fred. Olsen 1848 AS.

Norwegian renewable energy technology provider Fred. Olsen 1848 has introduced Bolette, a new floating solar photovoltaic (PV) solution for near and offshore conditions.

The proprietary solution enables the free movement of PV modules within a pre-tensioned rope mesh, distributing the environmental forces to a mooring system to help cope with wave and wind loads.

Bolette comes with an integrated tool for maintenance and is cost-efficient.

Its scalable design can be customised to meet the unique requirements of every project.

Components can be easily sourced and recycled once decommissioned, contributing to sustainability.

It can also withstand harsh environmental conditions, and reduces the levelised cost of energy.

Fred. Olsen 1848 CEO Sofie Olsen Jebsen stated: “Bolette is designed in a very cost-efficient manner to follow the motion of the ocean, even in offshore conditions. We believe Bolette’s elegant simplicity is a game changer, unlocking the potential of floating solar.”

The company introduced Bolette to the market at an advanced technological stage after completing a final tank test.

It will deploy a 150kW pilot in Norway in the summer of 2023, followed by a 3MW commercial unit in 2024. The company plans more commercial projects from 2025.