The floating wind facility will be developed on the west coast of Sweden. Credit: Hexicon.

Freja Offshore, a joint venture (JV) of Hexicon and Mainstream Renewable Power, has lodged an application for a 2.5GW floating wind farm off Sweden.

The Mereld wind facility will be developed off the country’s west coast and will generate 9-12 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean energy annually, said to be equivalent to more than half the entire region’s electricity usage.

Freja Offshore CEO Magnus Hallman said: “This innovative technology, floating wind power, represents an opportunity for Sweden to establish itself as a pioneer in the field.

“Floating wind power can be placed far out at sea where it does not disturb, and which largely means that many of the problems associated with conventional wind power are avoided. This is a highly debated topic in Sweden currently.”

It is estimated that Sweden’s electricity consumption could increase from around 150TWh to almost 300TWh annually.

The country has set a target of 2045 for the attainment of its net-zero carbon emissions goal. The Mareld project aims to support Sweden’s energy transition by providing a sustainable source of electricity.

Hexicon CEO Marcus Thor said: “We are proud to have accumulated experience from offshore projects around the world, and want to continue contributing to a sustainable energy transition with third-generation wind power – floating wind.

“The Mareld project has great potential and will be able to reduce the west coast region’s dependence on imported electricity while supporting the region’s industrial ambitions.”

Hexicon will continue to support Freja Offshore in its efforts to develop, construct and operate floating wind farms in Sweden.