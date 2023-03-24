The GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular reactor. Credit: GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) has partnered with Ontario Power Generation (OPG), Synthos Green Energy (SGE), and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to advance the deployment of its BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) across the globe.

Under the agreement, TVA, OPG and SGE will invest in the development of a standard design for BWRX-300, as well as key components such as reactor pressure vessel and internals.

GEH stated that it is committed to standard design and expects to spend a total of $400m on the project.

The partners have agreed to fund a portion of the overall cost, and will create a Design Centre Working Group to ensure that the design could be deployed in multiple jurisdictions.

Deployment of the SMRs is planned across the US, Canada, Poland and beyond.

GEH president and CEO Jay Wileman said: “I applaud the leadership shown by OPG, TVA and SGE in working together to advance the common design of the BWRX-300.

“This unprecedented collaboration, which spans three countries, will offer benefits to each of the team members and demonstrates confidence in the role that our SMR technology will play in helping nations meet their decarbonisation and energy security goals.

“Building on our design-to-cost approach, this collaboration will further strengthen the cost competitiveness of the BWRX-300.”

Site preparation works for BWRX-300 have begun at OPG’s Darlington New Nuclear Project site in Clarington, Ontario.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2028. This will then be the first grid-scale SMR in North America.

TVA is responsible for the preparation of the construction permit application for a BWRX-300 at the Clinch River Site near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

It is looking for new sites in its service areas for further potential SMR deployments.

ORLEN Synthos Green Energy (OSGE), a joint venture (JV) of SGE and PKN Orlen, has also commenced the pre-licensing process in Poland and filed an application with the National Atomic Energy Agency for assessment of the BWRX-300.