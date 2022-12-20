The power plant will operate on natural gas fuel as well as on blends of hydrogen fuel in the future. Credit: General Electric.

GE Gas Power, along with Greece-based company MYTILINEOS, has secured a contract from Electricity Supply Board of Ireland (ESB) to build a new gas-fired power plant in Dublin.

As per the terms of the contract, GE and Mytilineos will be responsible for the construction as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) of the plant.

GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East and Africa president and CEO Joseph Anis said: “We’re excited to bring temporary power to ESB’s North Wall site before the 2023-24 winter peak demand season to help provide a reliable source of reserve power that will be a major contributor to mitigating the risk of power supply shortages.

“We’re pleased to work on this project with MYTILINEOS, an internationally recognized leading constructor of large-scale energy projects with whom we have executed over sixty projects that provide grids in various countries with more than 1.5GW of fast power using GE aero-derivative gas turbines.

“With them, we will provide a source of emergency power for the Irish electricity grid, and one whose emission levels can be reduced using blends of hydrogen fuel in the future.”

The new temporary reserve power plant will be constructed at ESB’s existing North Wall Power Plant and will be equipped with six GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines, which will have the capacity to generate nearly 200MW of electricity.

ESG’s power plant will be designed to operate on natural gas fuel as well as will on blends of hydrogen fuel in the future.

Electricity generated by the power plant will be used to meet the electricity demand in the region while ensuring the stability of the electricity supply in Ireland.

The power generated by the power plant will not be traded in the open electricity marketplace and will be operated only in the case of a shortage of capacity.